Tulfo quizzes NIA on idle funds for Balog-Balog Dam

Senator Raffy Tulfo criticized the National Irrigation Authority (NIA) for annually collecting P261 million for repair and maintenance costs of the unfinished and non-operational Balog-Balog Dam Phase 2 in San Jose, Tarlac.

During the Senate Finance Committee’s hearing on NIA’s proposed 2025 budget, Tulfo questioned the agency’s request for funds, stating, “There’s nothing to maintain and operate,” and presented photos taken by his staff on 7 November showing the “unfinished and inactive” project. He described the dam as “obviously neglected by NIA.”

Senator Imee Marcos, defending NIA’s budget, clarified that the funds were for maintaining Balog-Balog Phase 1. However, Tulfo accused NIA of misallocating funds, pointing out the agency had previously requested the budget for Phase 2.

“Bakit gagastusin niyo para sa Phase 1 ang budget na allocated para sa Phase 2? Hindi po katanggap-tanggap para sa akin iyan!” Tulfo exclaimed.

NIA admitted the P261 million remains unspent and will be carried over once the National Economic and Development Authority Investment Coordination Committee (NEDA-ICC) approves the project extension to 2028. Tulfo noted the project began over 50 years ago.

NIA assured Tulfo they would not request repair and maintenance funds for Phase 2 in 2025. The agency also revealed a proposal to extend the project timeline to 2028 and increase the budget from P14.5 billion to P18.8 billion.

Tulfo pressed NIA to ensure the project’s completion by 2028, pointing out ongoing construction delays and unresolved right-of-way issues, as evidenced by his staff’s visit. While NIA claimed 50.02% completion as of 31 December 2023, Tulfo disputed this, citing photos and videos from the site.

The senator demanded a project plan or feasibility study, growing frustrated when NIA failed to present one, instead promising to furnish a copy later. “NIA should have come prepared knowing that their budget is being deliberated,” he said.

Tulfo urged NIA to address corruption within its ranks to ensure accountability and proper use of public funds.