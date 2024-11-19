Toyota Motor Philippines, Carlos Yulo host gymnastics camp to support young athletes

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP), in collaboration with world-renowned Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo, recently concluded the “Start Your Impossible” two-day Gymnastics Camp at the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) MVPSF Gym.

The camp, held from 15 to 16 November 2024, focused on Carlos' commitment to giving back to the community, aiming to inspire and empower young gymnasts by providing opportunities to help them become better athletes.

Yulo, a Global Team Toyota Athlete (GTTA), initiated the training of the young gymnasts, with the help of his coaching team led by coach Aldrin Castañeda of GAP. This activity is part of Yulo’s project under Toyota’s global “Start Your Impossible” program which empowers athletes not only to pursue sports excellence but also to become advocates for social good. For Yulo, he identified championing youth development through sports training opportunities and food security as his advocacies.

Over the course of two days, thirty young gymnasts aged 7-16 from Metro Manila, Davao, and Cebu engaged in three intensive training sessions and activities with the coaching staff and were also advised by sports nutritionist Jeanette Aro.