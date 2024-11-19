Tenorio named Gilas Pilipinas Youth head coach

Former national team player LA Tenorio has been appointed as the new head coach of Gilas Pilipinas Youth.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas made the announcement Tuesday.

“The SBP is excited to have a true sportsman and role model in LA Tenorio as our Gilas Pilipinas Youth head coach,” SBP president Al Panlilio said.

The 40-year-old Barangay Ginebra point guard will take over the coaching reins from Josh Reyes.

“He has great relationships with coach Norman Black who heads our grassroots program and coach Tim Cone of the elite level and he’ll serve as the bridge between the two,” Panlilio added.

Tenorio is bringing into the program a wealth of experience especially after more than a decade of representing the Philippines in the international stage.

He was a part of the 2012 Gilas Pilipinas squad that won the Jones Cup and took home the silver in the 2013 FIBA Asia Championship. He was also part of the team that played in the 2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup in Spain.

“When we first talked to LA about the idea, he was open to the challenge immediately and he even had a short list of coaches that he wanted to work with. He’s a natural leader and a winner on and off the court. He will teach our young athletes lessons they will use not only in basketball but in life as well,” Panlilio said.

Tenorio said that the opportunity caught him by surprise but he’s excited for the challenge.

“There’s a lot of pressure in the role because I’ll have big shoes to fill,” he said.

“What coach Josh Reyes accomplished by making it to two World Cups is not an easy feat but I’m excited to work with our young players and help them reach their full potential. I already talked to coach Tim and I’ll be running a similar system so our Youth players can easily transition to the Men’s team,” Tenorio added.

Tenorio has been used to playing under the bright lights since he was in sixth grade. He played for Adamson University under coach turned agent Charlie Dy and San Beda University under the legendary Ato Badolato in high school before going to Ateneo de Manila University for college where he played under the tutelage of Joe Lipa, Joel Banal, Sandy Arespacochaga, and Black.

Tenorio was selected fourth overall in 2006 Philippine Basketball Association Draft but he won his first championship and his first Finals Most Valuable Player award in 2010 with Alaska under Cone.

The two reunited with Ginebra where they have won an additional seven PBA titles together, three of which had Tenorio as the Finals MVP.

Letran College was the first team to give Tenorio a spot in their coaching staff as he was an assistant to Bonnie Tan for four years. Tenorio was also an assistant to Cone in the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, where the Philippines ended its six-decade gold-medal drought.

"Coach Tim is big on continuity and that has been the reason why we've had a small pool for Gilas ever since he took over," said SBP executive director Erika Dy.

“Appointing Coach LA as head of our age group teams in the youth level strengthens that process. The goal is to complete the player journey from our grassroots to the elite level, and having a Youth coach who knows the system of coach Tim by heart will be beneficial for everyone involved.”