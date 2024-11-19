Taiwan opens door to Filipino students

Taiwan is strengthening the link between its education and labor strategies, tackling labor shortages while providing opportunities for Filipino students to study and work in the country.

Initiatives include expanding the International Industrial Talents Education Special (INTENSE) Program and an ambitious recruitment drive aimed at enrolling 25,000 Filipino students by 2025.

These efforts aim to provide academic advancement and career pathways in critical sectors such as science, technology and finance.

On 16 November, Taiwan’s Ministry of Education announced the INTENSE Program, previously limited to international students outside Taiwan, has been extended to foreign students who have completed at least two years of studies in Taiwanese universities. Effective by spring 2025, this will open the door to Filipino juniors and seniors in Taiwan to access scholarships and guaranteed employment after graduation.

As of September, the INTENSE Program had 40 classes across 20 universities, with most participants coming from the Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The program’s expansion aligns with Taiwan’s broader goal of addressing labor shortages while equipping students with globally competitive skills.

In parallel, Taiwan’s Ministries of Education and Economic Affairs are ramping up recruitment under a study-and-work scheme for the 2024-2025 academic year.