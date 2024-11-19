Taeyeon drops EP "Letter to Myself"

K-pop Vocal Queen Taeyeon of Girls' Generation released her sixth mini album, "Letter to Myself," on 18 November, alongside the music video for its title track of the same name.

The EP showcases Taeyeon's versatility with tracks like "Hot Mess," "Blue Eyes," "Strangers," "Blur," and "Disaster."

Taeyeon debuted in 2007 as part of Girls' Generation, one of K-pop industry's most iconic girl groups, known for hits like "Into the New World," "Gee," and "Genie."

She launched her solo career in 2014 with the single “I,” later delivering chart-topping tracks such as "Why," "Fine," "Rain," "Spark," and "INVU."