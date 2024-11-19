Stray Kids world tour for the ultimate K-Pop fan experience

K-Pop fans are in for an unforgettable experience this month, as the Stray Kids World Tour <dominate BULACAN> makes its way to the Philippines on 23 November, at the Philippine Arena. Fans can expect no less than an extraordinary showcase of the band’s biggest hits and tracks from its latest album, paired with stunning visuals and exciting dance numbers.

Self-made K-Pop icons

Formed by JYP Entertainment through a survival show, Stray Kids is composed of eight members — Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, HAN, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The band broke into the scene in March of 2018 with its mini album, I am NOT. It caught the world’s attention with songs that blended hip-hop with EDM, and featuring lyrics that express rebellion and freedom.

Stray Kids has received numerous accolades for their work, including Album of the Year at the 2022 Asia Artist Awards, Most Popular Group at the 2022 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), Best K-Pop at the 2023 Video Music Awards (VMA), Top K-Pop Album at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, and K-POP Album of the Year at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Albums like NoEasy, Oddinary, Maxident, 5-Star, Rock-Star and Ate have achieved top positions on global charts, including the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200.

Fan experiences at the Smart Live booth

Making the event even more memorable for Stray Kids’ fandom, known as “STAY,” is the Smart Live booth inside the arena. It will feature exciting activities where fans can take home premium items. They can also check out the ‘gram-worthy corners for instant photo souvenirs. Charging stations help make sure their phones have enough battery throughout the concert.

Moreover, subscribers can rely on Smart’s beefed-up network coverage in the arena, enabling them to post and share photos and videos of their favorite concert moments in real time. To cover all their connectivity needs, Smart Prepaid customers can also register to the upgraded Power All 99, with 10 GB of open-access data, and unlimited calls and texts to all networks. Subscribers just have to log in to the Smart App or their preferred mobile wallet app, dial*123# on their smartphone, or top up at convenience stores and accredited retailers nationwide.

Stray Kids World Tour <dominate BULACAN> is presented by Smart Communications, in partnership with Asian streamer Viu. As an exclusive perk, lucky Smart subscribers will get the chance to redeem concert tickets simply by exchanging their points on the Smart App. Tickets are also available through https://qrco.de/SKZ-PH.