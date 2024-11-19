Stateless man acquires Japanese nationality

Mr. Samuel Akahiji, who has been stateless in the Philippines for a long time, was able to visit Okinawa last December to look for his relatives after going through the “statelessness recognition” process in the Philippines, with the support of many people in both Japan and the Philippines.

With this as a major impetus, he acquired Japanese nationality last week.

The Embassy of Japan in the Philippines is continuing to assist in resolving the issue of the “remaining Japanese” or “2nd Generation Nikkei-jin.” Any remaining Japanese or 2nd Generation Nikkei-jin who wish to acquire Japanese nationality are encouraged to contact, inquire, or consult the Embassy of Japan.