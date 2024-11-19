Stage version of Ricky Lee’s ‘Para Kay B’ returns in 2025

Para Kay B (O Kung Paano Dinevastate ng Pag-ibig ang 4 out of 5 sa Atin), the groundbreaking novel by Filipino screenwriter and National Artist Ricky Lee, is set to come alive on stage in March 2025, offering fans a chance to experience its captivating story through a new adaptation by L.A ProdHouse.

The novel tackles the themes of love, fate and the human experiences through the interconnected lives of five women, all linked by a single letter, “B.” Through its exploration of destiny, choice and the intricacies of relationships, the novel highlights Lee’s remarkable ability to reflect the rich tapestry of Filipino culture and society.

The National Artist for film and broadcast arts has penned over a hundred screenplays, including iconic works such as Himala (1982), Moral (1982), and The Flor Contemplacion Story (1995).

Playwright Eljay Castro Deldoc has successfully brought Para Kay B to the stage, with performances held at the University of the Philippines Los Baños, University of Santo Tomas, Miriam College and the Maybank Performing Arts Theater during the BGC Arts Center Festival in 2017.

Fans of the novel have taken to the comment section of the announcement to express their excitement, eagerly anticipating the ticket-selling dates for Para Kay B.

“Break a leg to the entire production, and I hope you find the perfect cast to bring Para Kay B to life!” said Facebook user Iris Montesclaros.

Book to stage

Deldoc revealed that he wrote the stage adaptation of Para Kay B when he was still gaining experience crafting dramas and plays.

“Isinulat ko ang unang bersyon noong 2011 para sa theater students ng UPLB. Nagsisimula pa lang ako noon na sumubok magsulat ng dula. Kutob-kutob lang, (I was just starting to work screenplays then. Just getting the feel of it)” Deldoc told Esquire Philippines in an online exchange.

Deldoc also shared insights into the creative process behind crafting the play, emphasizing how his limited acting experience fueled his imagination in envisioning its staging.

In 2017, Deldoc participated in the Ricky Lee Scriptwriting Workshop, a free writing clinic that had restarted after a 14-year break and selected its first three batches from thousands of applicants. During that same year, he also revised his adaptation of Para Kay B.

“Sa encouragement ni Sir Ricky, kinumpleto ko na ang adaptation ng buong nobela. Itong version na ito ang paglalaruan para sa bagong staging for March.”

Behind 2025 curtains

Excitement for the upcoming staging surged on social media after L.A. ProdHouse’s announcement on its Facebook page on 28 October, captivating fans with the promise of a fresh theatrical experience.

As L.A. ProdHouse embarks on its inaugural theatrical staging, director Yong Tapang described the journey as both exhilarating and nerve-wracking.

“I’m excited, but at the same time, there’s a lot of pressure right now, at least from my end, because I feel like all eyes are on us, especially the fans of the book and Sir Ricky Lee. But with the interest shown and expressed by peers and audience alike since we announced it is giving me a different kind of rush,” Tapang told the magazine.

“I am humbled, especially with the blessings and words of encouragement from both Sir Ricky Lee and Eljay Deldoc, who are stalwarts in the industry. [I am] truly honored.”

About four months before the curtains rise, preparations for Para Kay B are in full swing, with auditions, ticket selling, and venue details yet to be announced.