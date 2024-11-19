Seda Christmas lights are on

Seda BGC, Seda Hotels’ flagship property, recently joyfully welcomed the holiday season with its enchanting Christmas tree-lighting ceremony at Tower 1 Lobby, Taguig City, on 15 November.

Attended by Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano and executives from Ayala Land Hospitality, CEO George Aquino and Creative Director Paloma Urquijo Zobel, led the intimate lighting ceremony that marked the beginning of the holiday season’s festive cheer.

“For Filipinos, Christmas is just a big deal, right? It’s a time to reconnect with families and friends, and we are just so thankful to the Lord because, despite the many challenges that we’re facing as a country, we are here still able to celebrate the spirit of Christmas,” Cayetano said. “On behalf of the city government of Taguig, a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to everyone.”

The event was also graced by Taguig Vice Mayor Arvin Alit, Taguig Second District Councilor Marisse Balina-Eron, Captain Jorge Bocobo, General Manager of Bonifacio Estate Services Ernest Albert Pascual, Ayala Land Hospitalities COO Gustavo Morales, along with corporate and media partners.

Simultaneously, the hotel announced it has joined forces with Smile Train, the world’s leading cleft charity, to fund life-changing surgeries for children with cleft palates and help bring back the smiles of children with a cleft palate.

This year’s color theme features elegant gold, white, and red hues, creating a festive atmosphere in the lobby that embodies the spirit of the holiday season.

The tree-lighting ceremony showcased an enchanting serenade performance from Koro Ilustrado, an all-male choir based in Makati, who stayed true to their motto of committing to enriching Filipino culture and touching hearts.

As night descended on Friday at the hotel’s lobby, Koro Ilustrado enchanted guests with a serenade of “Joy to the World,” “Mary, Did You Know” by Mark Lowry and “Feliz Navidad,” creating a festive harmony.