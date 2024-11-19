Second security threat in Batac City sparks concern

Authorities promptly responded to a security threat at Immaculate Conception Academy in Batac City early Tuesday.

Personnel from the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office (INPPO) and the Provincial Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Canine Unit cleared the area by 2:30 AM, finding no hazardous materials.

This marks the second security threat in Batac City this year, following a similar scare at Mariano Marcos State University. Public scrutiny now surrounds the Batac City Police Station that a security threat has happened again.

However, Police Colonel Frederick Obar of the INPPO emphasized that the identification of suspects is underway.

The Anti-Cybercrime Group is actively piecing together evidence to trace those responsible for these incidents. Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activities while avoiding the spread of misinformation.