SB19’s Justin de Dios Joins Sony Music Group’s ‘Season of Giving’

Christmas is a truly special time of year over at the Sony Music Group (SMG). Once the ‘ber months kick in, so do their “Season of Giving,” a global campaign where SMG and its artists pay it forward in the countries where the international music label operates. It embodies their unwavering commitment to positively impact local communities by providing much-needed food aid, and offering a sense of joy and relief through entertainment.

Partnering with Rise Against Hunger Philippines (RAHP), Christmas came early for the kids at Better World Tondo. For one, they got an afternoon of exciting games, fun performances and nutritious meals. Plus, they got to do it all with one of their idols — Justin of SB19, who led some of the games, and even helped in serving the kids healthy meals with family favorite menudo, rice and papaya slices. “I’ve been involved in several advocacies before, but working closely with Sony Music Entertainment Philippines and RAHP has somehow expanded my understanding of the power of using my platform for positive change. It was a special moment to personally serve them the food,” shared the young artist.

With Justin there, a few songs numbers couldn’t have been far behind. The singer enthusiastically obliged, performing his version of Maroon 5’s "Sunday Morning," his solo hit "Surreal" and SB19’s "Ikako." “There was something incredibly fulfilling about seeing the children’s faces light up during my performance,” he relates. “This experience will always be a core memory for me. I’m looking forward to being part of more initiatives like this in the future.” RAHP Program Lead Leni Renton echoed this sentiment, saying “Justin of SB19 is incredibly warm, caring and generous with the children. They connected with him instantly. This special experience, thanks to Sony Music, will remain a cherished memory for these kids for years to come. We are deeply grateful for their continued support and generosity.”

Renton also commended SMG’s “Season of Giving” initiative for not only providing the attendees with much-needed nourishment, but also for creating an unforgettable experience. She adds that Sony’s commitment to support RAHP advocacies serves as a “powerful demonstration of their commitment to communities in need. Beyond providing healthy meals, their involvement inspires and uplifts the children’s spirits by connecting them with aspiring artists who ignite their hopes and dreams,” Renton shared. For SMG, it is an opportunity to give back, and show how the power of music can have a meaningful impact.