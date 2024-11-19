Saludar stuns Venezuelan puncher

Froilan Saludar proved over the weekend in Dubai that there is still a lot left in his championship tank.

Even at 35 years old, Saludar beat erstwhile undefeated Venezuelan William Flores on a close but 12-round unanimous decision.

The scores read: 115-113, 115-114 and 116-112.

Relying on his skill set and strategy, Saludar thus raised his win-loss-draw record to 36-8-1 and likewise bagged a minor title, having been crowned as the World Boxing Association International bantamweight crown.

The shocking defeat was the very first for Flores, who saw his mark drop to 18-1 with 13 knockouts.

“I hope I get another chance at fighting for a world title,” Saludar said, adding he is not ducking anyone and that his manager JC Mananquil played a pivotal part in this latest win.

Before facing Flores, Saludar’s career seemed to be blowing hot and cold the last four years.

Early this year, he had lost the Orient-Pacific Boxing Federation jewels in Cebu.

Months before, he traveled to Mexico and got stopped by Luis Nery.