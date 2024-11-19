SUBSCRIBE NOW
Saludar stuns Venezuelan puncher

Froilan Saludar celebrates his upset victory over previously unbeaten William Flores of Venezuela in their bantamweight clash recently in Dubai.
Froilan Saludar proved over the weekend in Dubai that there is still a lot left in his championship tank.

Even at 35 years old, Saludar beat erstwhile undefeated Venezuelan William Flores on a close but 12-round unanimous decision.

The scores read: 115-113, 115-114 and 116-112.

Relying on his skill set and strategy, Saludar thus raised his win-loss-draw record to 36-8-1 and likewise bagged a minor title, having been crowned as the World Boxing Association International bantamweight crown.

The shocking defeat was the very first for Flores, who saw his mark drop to 18-1 with 13 knockouts.

“I hope I get another chance at fighting for a world title,” Saludar said, adding he is not ducking anyone and that his manager JC Mananquil played a pivotal part in this latest win.

Before facing Flores, Saludar’s career seemed to be blowing hot and cold the last four years.

Early this year, he had lost the Orient-Pacific Boxing Federation jewels in Cebu.

Months before, he traveled to Mexico and got stopped by Luis Nery.

