Residents raise safety concerns over Villar bridges

Residents of BF Resorts Village in Las Piñas City have raised concerns about the safety of two controversial bridges connecting to a prime private subdivision in Cavite owned by the Villar family.

They suspect the bridges may not be structurally sound and could be unstable.

Euan Rex Toralballa, president of the BF Resort Homeowners Association, has urged the Department of Public Works and Highways to conduct an immediate inspection of the two bridges: the Cavite Bridge and the Dear Joe Bridge.

Both bridges were constructed during the tenure of then DPWH Secretary Mark Villar, who is now a senator.

Toralballa said that to this day it is unclear if the construction of the two bridges, which lead to Vista Land’s Camella Homes and other Villar properties in Cavite, was a government project or a private initiative.

The bridges are managed by the Villar family, including former Senate President Manny Villar and Senator Cynthia Villar.

Toralballa said the DPWH should immediately inspect the bridges to determine their structural stability as they may need major upgrading or replacement.

“Bridges play a critical role in fostering economic development by serving as essential links in a road network and, most importantly, a concern is the safety of the people who pass over the bridge every day,” he said.

“Regular maintenance is crucial for preserving the integrity of bridges and their components,” Toralballa said.

Not surprised

Toralballa said it was no surprise when the Dear Joe Bridge was constructed in haste and against the wishes of BF Resort Village homeowners.

The bridges and roads link the Villar family’s malls, subdivisions, and retail establishments, all within the boundaries of BF Resort Village in Barangays Talon Dos and Talon Singko.

During an on-site inspection, Toralballa discovered that the contractor, MGS Ready Mix Inc., was part of the MGS Group which is widely believed to be owned by the Villar family. The company’s listed address is in the family’s Star Mall Annex in Las Piñas.

“The question now is, are those bridges owned by the government or by the Villar family?” he said.

Pressed for comment, Villar camp’s spokesperson Candy Buenaventura confirmed that the bridges were paid for and constructed by the Villar family “going to our private land.”

“The two bridges were not built by DPWH and these are going to our Villar Farm school and Tourist farm. The use of these bridges is by tolerance, we just make it available to public but still a private property,” Buenaventura clarified.

The spokesperson claimed that Toralballa is no longer homeowners’ association president.

Altered waterway

Toralballa expressed strong suspicion the Dear Joe Bridge may not have been properly constructed. He noted that large construction vehicles, like backhoes and ten-wheeler trucks, regularly pass over the bridge on their way to the Villar family’s construction projects in Bacoor.

Earlier, Las Piñas Councilor Mark Anthony Santos pointed out the environmental impact of the bridge’s construction, noting that it altered the natural waterway of the Zapote River and disturbed centuries-old trees.

In several media interviews, Senator Villar said her family spent P35 million to construct the bridge, which is aimed at easing traffic and reducing flooding.

‘It’s my bridge’

“I am the one who built the bridge. That was through my kindness, we did not charge anyone. I am the owner, and I do not ask for payment,” she said in Filipino.

But Santos questioned whether Villar’s financial contribution gave her the right to claim ownership of the bridge’s access routes.

“Madam senator, did you donate P35 million to make it easier to track down your failing businesses in Las Piñas and Cavite?” he asked.

“Money talks, foolish walks,” he added.

Santos said the bridge has actually worsened traffic within BF Resort Village as motorists from Cavite use it without the proper village sticker.

He cited residents’ complaints of accidents, increased crime, and traffic congestion.

To avoid criticism, Santos said Senator Villar assured residents she would donate 100 trees to replace the 16 trees, including narra and acacia, that were destroyed “but until today, she has not planted a single tree.”

Buenaventura denied Santos’claim.

“We already replaced the trees. We planted 900 Nedra trees in the area and donated P30,000 worth of local trees to DENR,” she said.