Public warned on fake AKAP online posts

A senior official of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) warned the public against false information about the Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP) spreading on social media.

“The Department received reports on various social media posts from online groups and pages that contain announcements aimed to misinform the public about the programs and services of the Department, specifically the AKAP program,” DSWD Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao, the agency’s spokesperson, said yesterday.

“We would like to remind the public, especially our beneficiaries, to verify their online information sources and engage only with legitimate platforms. These include official government websites and verified social media pages, such as the official DSWD Facebook page (https://web.facebook.com/dswdserves),” the DSWD spokesperson said.

The DSWD official explained that AKAP is a targeted social assistance and social safety net provided for minimum wage earners and low-income earners from both the formal and informal economy,” the DSWD spokesperson said.

The General Appropriations Act of 2024, specifically through Special Provision No. 3 of the DSWD Budget, has allocated P26.7 billion to fund the AKAP. The funding is intended to provide financial assistance to minimum wage earners and low-income earners helping them cope with mitigating risks and economic shocks significantly affected by rising inflation.

Based on the DSWD Memorandum Circular No. 30 series of 2024, which Secretary Rex Gatchalian signed on 9 August, eligible beneficiaries under the AKAP may receive cash assistance from P1,000 to P10,000, depending on the type of assistance and assessment of the DSWD social workers as a result of the conducted interview.

Support will be provided for assistance exceeding P10,000 through a Guarantee Letter approved by the DSWD Approving Authority.

The MC further stated that other beneficiaries of the DSWD’s regular programs may still request assistance from the menu of AKAP as long as they are eligible subject to the assessment of the social workers, availability of funds, and compliance with requirements.