Phl jins eye HK triumph

The Philippine national poomsae team is looking at capping 2024 with a solid kick as a team is set to compete in the World Poomsae Championships at the Hong Kong Coliseum from 30 November to 4 December.

Philippine Taekwondo Association director Stephen Fernandez said he is confident of the team’s chances in the tournament but wants the national team to stay focused.

“Our team is ranked top in the world but then again, anything can happen,” Fernandez said.

“But they are prepared, they are good, in high spirits, they are experienced, and they are mentored by capable coaches. So, I’m looking at medals coming from them.”

“I don’t want to make a fearless forecast, but I’m sure there will be medals that will go home.”

The 2022 edition of the tournament saw the Philippines bag one gold medal, two silver medals, and two bronze medals in the competition.

As for the national taekwondo team, Fernandez lauded Tachiana Mangin and Zyka Angelica Santiago for bagging medals for the country.

Mangin won the women’s -49-kilogram category of the World Taekwondo Junior Championships in Chuncheon, South Korea last October while Santiago bagged a gold in the Mixed Young Adult Individual category and a bronze in the Women’s Young Adult Category of the 1st World Virtual Taekwondo Championship over the weekend in Singapore.

“At least before the end of the year, we were able to get a gold medal from Tachiana for the World Juniors and then we won a medal yesterday, a gold and a bronze in the first World Virtual Taekwondo Championship, part of the e-game arena of Taekwondo,” Fernandez said.