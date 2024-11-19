P&G celebrates 25 years of business excellence in the Philippines

Procter & Gamble (P&G), the company behind trusted household brands such as Safeguard, Ariel, and Downy, marks the 25th anniversary of its P&G Philippines Business Services, Inc. (PGPBS). Established in 1999, PGPBS has become a key pillar in P&G’s global operations, delivering world-class business services in finance, IT, supply chain, and human resources.

What began with 76 employees supporting financial accounting for 11 Asia-Pacific markets has grown into a global business center with over 1,900 Filipino professionals. Today, PGPBS supports P&G operations across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Americas, leveraging technologies like SAP systems, smart automation, and AI to drive innovation and growth.

“As we celebrate the 25th anniversary of P&G Philippines Business Services, Inc., we also celebrate and express our deepest gratitude to our employees who have been the driving force behind our success. Their dedication, passion, and talent have enabled us to deliver superior services to our customers, drive business growth, and make P&G a preferred employer of choice in the Philippines and a hub for developing successful business leaders,” says Vidya Srinivasan, P&G Philippines Business Services, Inc.’s Vice President.

Recognized for its inclusive workplace culture, P&G has consistently earned accolades, including LinkedIn's Top Companies in the Philippines (2023) and the Philippines 2023 Best Workplaces™ List. It was also named 'Top Employer of the Year' at the 2022 Asia CEO Awards.

For more information on P&G and its career opportunities, visit their careers page.