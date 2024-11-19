PBBM vows quick recovery for typhoon-hit areas

Now that the storms have passed, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has vowed to expedite the recovery of the stricken areas.

During a visit to Catanduanes on Tuesday, Marcos inspected the damage and distributed aid to residents.

“We are here because we’ve seen the damage. From the helicopter, we saw firsthand what the situation is. What was reported to me in Manila is true. The problem here wasn’t just the rain but the strong winds,” he said.

The government has provided over P50 million in financial assistance to Catanduanes. The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) distributed P5,000 each to 500 families, totaling P2.5 million, along with P633,000 worth of family food packs.

Marcos assured the people the aid would continue beyond the national government’s visit. “There is no deadline. As long as you need food packs, we will keep sending them,” he said. “Even those displaced who have lost their homes and are staying with relatives or friends will receive food packs. We will continue to provide support.”

He emphasized the government’s focus on rebuilding homes and government infrastructure. “Along with the reconstruction of private residences, we will definitely repair government buildings so that services — both local and national — can continue,” he added.

Agricultural damage

The President expressed concern over the damage to the abaca industry, a major crop in the region, and the need for replanting.

“The biggest problem, of course, is the agricultural damage. Here in Catanduanes, which is the center of hemp production, much of the crop was destroyed. We need to focus on how we can help replant,” he said.

Marcos also looked into the restoration of telecommunications, power and other basic services.

“For communication lines, I’m confident they will be restored soon. For electricity, it might be more challenging, but we will do everything we can,” he said.

He urged the affected communities to reach out to the government for assistance. “If there is a problem, if you need anything, tell your local government or any government agency, and we will do everything we can to find a solution,” he said.

As of 19 November, more than 1.8 million people had been affected by the combined effects of typhoons “Nika,” “Ofel” and “Pepito.” Seven persons were confirmed dead, 30 injured, and two remained missing. Twenty cities and municipalities declared a state of calamity following the storms.

Simpler Christmas urged

Malacañang reminded government agencies and workers on Tuesday to celebrate a simpler Christmas, following President Marcos’ call for Filipinos to remember those affected by the recent typhoons, particularly in Luzon.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said the guidance reflects solidarity with the millions who lost loved ones, homes, and livelihoods due to the six typhoons that struck in less than a month.

“We trust government workers would adopt austerity in their celebrations,” he said, encouraging any savings to be donated to typhoon-hit communities.

Bersamin emphasized that the true spirit of Christmas lies in compassion, sharing blessings and spreading joy.

Meanwhile, the government assured that the affected communities will feel the Christmas spirit through relief goods, financial assistance, and efforts to rebuild homes and restore livelihoods.

Since typhoon “Kristine,” Marcos has personally inspected affected areas and distributed aid.

“The celebration of Christmas continues despite the devastation caused by these calamities,” Bersamin said.