PBBM certifies GAA as urgent

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has certified House Bill No. 10800, the 2025 General Appropriations Act (GAA), as an urgent measure, paving the way for the proposed P6.352 trillion national budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

In a letter addressed to Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero, Marcos emphasized the urgent need for the immediate enactment of the GAA to ensure the uninterrupted operation of essential government functions, secure funding for vital initiatives, and enable the government to respond effectively to emerging challenges.

The letter, dated 29 October but made public on Tuesday, was also sent to House Speaker Ferdinand Romualdez and Presidential Adviser on Legislative Affairs Secretary Mark Llandro Mendoza.

The House of Representatives approved the 2025 GAA on 25 September, a day after President Marcos issued the certification. With the President’s certification, the Senate can now proceed to approve the bill on both second and third reading on the same day, bypassing the usual three-day gap between the readings.

However, the Senate has yet to wrap up its extended plenary debates on the national budget. Senator Grace Poe, chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, assured that the chamber is on track with its schedule. In a text message, Poe confirmed that the budget debates are set to conclude on the agreed date.

“Today is the last day of the budget debates according to the agreed schedule,” Poe said. “But it won’t go to second reading immediately, as we need time for senators to prepare their amendments based on the plenary discussions,” she added.

As of press time, senators were deliberating the proposed budgets for the Dangerous Drugs Board and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.