Pasig mayor strengthens anti-illegal drugs drive

The local government of Pasig City on Tuesday stressed that there is a need to continue and strengthen the city’s anti-illegal drug campaign.

In a statement, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto reiterated the local government’s move to intensify its fight against the proliferation of illegal drugs in the city as he underscored initiatives like information and educational campaigns in schools and livelihood programs for families affected by illegal drugs as important steps in addressing the issue.

Sotto also stressed the importance of tackling the supply side by disrupting the flow of illegal drugs from dealers to pushers as he also highlighted the need to place greater focus on reducing the demand for illegal drugs.

He explained that despite the effectiveness of enforcement actions such as buy-bust operations and entrapments, the persistence of demand will inevitably sustain the supply side.

The local chief executive likewise expressed his gratitude to the Pasig City Anti-Drug Abuse Office and those involved in the kick-off ceremony for the celebration of the Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Week.

He also commended the continuous efforts of the Pasig City Anti-Drug Abuse Office and the members of the City Anti-Drug Abuse Council for their dedication.