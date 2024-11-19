PALECO, Delta P ink 15-year Palawan power supply deal

The Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) has secured 40 megawatts (MW) of contracted capacity for the province through a 15-year power supply agreement (PSA) with Delta P. Inc. (DPI), a subsidiary of Cebu-based Vivant Energy Corp.

The deal follows a Competitive Selection Process (CSP) conducted under the oversight of the National Electrification Administration (NEA).

However, the PSA’s effectivity hinges on the approval of the Energy Regulatory Commission.

Need for reliable, sustainable power supply

“We are delighted to announce the signing of this PSA with Delta P. Inc. to ensure we meet the Palawan grid’s need for reliable and sustainable power supply — a long-term solution to help Palawaneños regain their subsidy,” PALECO general Manager Rez Contrivida said on Tuesday.

DPI president Eric Omamalin underscored the company’s dedication to innovation and long-term growth.

Vital

“This PSA is vital in ensuring stability, fostering innovation, and driving long-term growth — giving us the foundation to plan, build, and deliver lasting solutions,” he said.

“Looking ahead, this partnership inspires us to innovate further, enhance our services, and continue powering progress for the next 15 years and beyond,” he added.

The agreement is expected to provide a stable energy supply to support Palawan’s growing economic activities and local communities, ensuring dependable power for the future.