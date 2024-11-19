PAGCOR clears view on jurisdiction over Central One Bataan

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) clarified its role in regulating gaming operations in Central One Bataan following a recent briefing by the Bataan Peace and Order Council.

During the briefing last 13 November, PAGCOR’s representative made a remark stating that Central One Bataan is under the jurisdiction of the Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan (AFAB), and not of PAGCOR.

Citing Republic Act No. 9728, PAGCOR said AFAB has the authority to regulate certain tourism-related activities within the Freeport Area of Bataan, including games, amusements, and recreational activities. However, these activities are subject to PAGCOR’s approval and supervision, particularly when it comes to gaming operations.

“While AFAB regulates specific activities within its jurisdiction, the authority to issue licenses for gaming operations remains with PAGCOR,” the agency said in a statement.

PAGCOR further emphasized that Central One Bataan’s involvement in online gaming activities places it under the corporation’s regulatory authority. Despite this, records show that Central One Bataan is not licensed by PAGCOR to operate such activities.

"PAGCOR shares the perspective that offshore gaming companies misrepresenting themselves as BPOs should be treated as a serious concern," their statement read.

"To effectively address illegal gaming operations, companies that misuse the BPO designation must also be scrutinized and held accountable," it added.