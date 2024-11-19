Natori’s Fall 2024 Collection: East meets West

On 14 November, Josie Natori introduced her Fall 2024 Ready-To-Wear Collection at the Grand Hyatt Manila, showcasing a sophisticated blend of Eastern and Western aesthetics. Known for combining Asian influences, particularly Japanese-inspired elements like kimonos, alongside globally popular styles such as kaftans, Natori’s latest collection continues her journey in bridging tradition with contemporary fashion.

Versatile appeal

The Fall 2024 line builds on Natori’s “East-meets-West” approach, a defining feature of her brand since 1977. Influenced by her 1984 “Natori State of Mind” campaign, which reimagined lingerie as versatile pieces for daily wear, this season emphasizes layering and adaptability. Crafted from durable materials like compact knit, double jersey, vegan lambskin, faux mink and textured jacquard, the collection balances comfort with resilience. Layering options in jersey and silk charmeuse add flexibility, allowing women to transition effortlessly from day to night.

Key pieces include kimonos, kaftans, bomber jackets, blazers, ponchos and dresses with Natori’s signature fluted hems. The color palette features neutrals like taupe, grey and black, along with touches of bottle green and brick red. Embroidered scrolls and paisley appliques, inspired by Natori’s archives, offer subtle texture without overwhelming the clean lines, making the designs adaptable for various climates and occasions.

A global influence with Asian roots

Josie Natori’s brand has earned a place in major fashion markets worldwide, including New York and other international hubs, recognized for its distinct East-meets-West aesthetic and high-quality craftsmanship. In May 2024, Natori was honored at the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation’s luncheon, where she was recognized alongside designers like Oscar de la Renta and Carolina Herrera for her contributions to fashion and philanthropy, underscoring her respected status in the industry.

Connecting with Filipino shoppers

Rustan’s carries Natori’s Fall 2024 Collection, making her high-end designs directly accessible to Filipino consumers. This partnership expands her presence in the Philippines, where shoppers can explore her work firsthand. Rustan’s offers personal shopper services to guide customers through the collection and find pieces suited to their style, with convenient pick-up and delivery options, making the collection accessible nationwide.

Natori’s Fall 2024 Collection reflects her dedication to creating pieces that are both wearable and luxurious. Designed for women who seek elegance without sacrificing comfort, the collection’s high-quality fabrics and thoughtful detailing are ideal for building a versatile wardrobe. For Filipino shoppers, it offers a chance to experience Natori’s unique fusion of tradition and contemporary style.