Nancy Binay slams 'abuse' of issuing residence certs

Senator Nancy Binay slammed the “abuse” in the issuance of certificates of residency by some barangay officials, which she said could be the reason for the “unusual” increase in new voter registrants in Makati City despite the transfer of 10 villages to Taguig City.

Binay raised her confusion over the additional number of voters in two districts of Makati City during the Senate’s deliberation of the proposed 2025 budget of the Commission on Elections (Comelec), sponsored by Senator Imee Marcos, at the chamber’s plenary on Monday.

She cited the Supreme Court's final ruling stating that the entire Fort Bonifacio and 10 barangays of Makati City—Cembo, Comembo, East Rembo, Pembo, Pitogo, Post Proper Northside, Post Proper Southside, Rizal, South Cembo, and West Rembo—will now be of the jurisdiction of Taguig City.

Binay said village officials should be held accountable for releasing barangay residence certificates that have led to abuse.

She recalled an SC ruling that allowed the practice of accepting barangay residence certifications in the absence of a valid government ID as a requirement for voter transfer or registration.

Binay recalled Comelec’s submitted report, which revealed that there are some voter transferees and registrants who have provided proof of residency under Makati City addresses. However, some of the names were verified as non-existent, uninhabited, or unfit for living.

“These facts alone can already be deemed as suspicious and be flagged for investigation. Upon checking, these said registrants failed to meet residency requirements as they are not actual residents of the district,” Binay stressed.

At the budget deliberation, the Comelec, through Marcos, confirmed the “highly irregular surge of voter transferees” in the two congressional districts of Makati, citing it was brought about by the massive issuance of barangay certifications.

“The data for Makati is fairly clear because the questions arose during the exclusion effort, and sa Makati, ang bagong rehistro ay 18,555 sa dalawang distrito, pero ang transfer mula sa ibang siyudad, munisipyo, nasa 38,031, kaya kung idadagdag ‘yung dalawa, ‘yung bago at saka transfer, nasa 56,586,” Marcos said.

Binay questioned the sudden increase of 55 percent in the number of new voters in the second district of Makati and 15 percent in the first district, which she described as far from the about 5 percent “normal rise” in the city’s voting population for the past elections.

In defending the Comelec’s budget, Marcos told Binay that the poll body has already formed a task force to look into the inclusion of barangay certifications in Makati City.

Marcos said barangay certificates may no longer be considered proofs of identification in the future conduct of voter registration.

Binay pushed for the filing of charges against barangay officials who abused the issuance of certificates.

“Criminal cases may likely be filed if these barangay officials are found to be involved in the anomalous voter registrations or if they have engaged in the commission, facilitation, complicity, or in any irregularity in violation of election laws,” she said.

In response, Comelec chairperson George Garcia said the en banc will study the recommendation of the Election Registration Board (ERB) parallel to the investigation of the newly formed task force on the surge of illegal voters.

He said those involved in illegal activities will be prosecuted.