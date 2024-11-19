More T-12 unmanned surface vessels useful in WPS defense — Austin

The Philippine Navy is set to receive additional T-12 unmanned surface vessels to bolster its defense of the West Philippine Sea, United States Department of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III announced Tuesday.

Austin made the announcement during his visit to the Armed Forces of the Philippines-Western Command (AFP-Wescom) headquarters in Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

“I just watched the Philippine Navy demonstrate the capabilities of a T-12 unmanned surface vessel,” Austin said, noting it was one of several unmanned capabilities funded and delivered this year through US security assistance to the Philippines.

“We expect to see many more vessels like this delivered in the final days of the year,” he added.

The T-12 Unmanned Surface Vessel, provided through the US Foreign Military Financing initiative, is expected to enhance the AFP’s intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and maritime domain awareness capabilities.

Austin emphasized that these naval assets would help the Philippines defend its rights and sovereignty within its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the West Philippine Sea. He reaffirmed the US’ ironclad commitment to the Philippines under the Manila-Washington Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT).

“America is profoundly committed to — let me say again — the mutual defense and regionalized arms attacks on either of our armed forces aircraft or public vessels, including our coast guards anywhere in the South China Sea,” Austin stated.

Austin was joined by Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., AFP Chief of Staff Romeo Brawner Jr., Wescom Commander Vice Admiral Alfonso Torres Jr., and US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson. Following a Navy demonstration of the T-12 assets, Austin and Teodoro discussed leveraging innovative technologies to protect Philippine sovereignty within its EEZ.

Visiting EDCA Site

Austin and Teodoro also visited the Antonio Bautista Airbase, one of nine Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) sites under AFP Wescom’s jurisdiction. Discussions focused on advancing operational planning and deepening bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the South China Sea.

Additionally, they toured the US-Philippines bilateral C2 Fusion Center, one of several facilities built by US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) in the Philippines to enhance information sharing.

The Department of National Defense stated that the engagements between the Philippine and US Defense Secretaries reaffirm the strength of the alliance and underscore both nations’ commitment to peace, security, and shared values in the Indo-Pacific region.