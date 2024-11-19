MBTI-themed planner for 2025

Limelight, the beloved brand for notebooks, journals and other planners has officially released its new personality-based Planners Collection for 2025. Anchored on the sixteen Myers–Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) personality types, the planners aim to bring out each personality and encourage people to discover themselves throughout the year.

Limelight recently hosted the “Fair of Personalities.” The fair featured the 2025 Planners Collection with a series of games and activities that showcased everything about MBTI.

Limelight loyals and guests gathered to try out the carnivalesque games and activities featured at the event. Prize-based games like the Wheel of Personalities and the MBTI Ring Toss were just some of the crowd favorites.

Limelight also invited podcast hosts Jim and Saab for an exclusive live podcast recording to discuss MBTI personalities and self-discovery with guest psychologist Dr. Alodia Mercado.

Jim and Saab, along with Dr. Alodia, delved deep into exploring how we can use MBTI in our daily lives and how Limelight’s 2025 Planners serve as the best tool for this.

The Fair of Personalities will run until 22 November in SM Mall of Asia, and will continue with a second installment at National Book Store in SM City North EDSA from 25 November to 6 December.

Following this, a grand raffle will be held, giving event participants the chance to win a brand-new iPhone 16, various gadgets, and other exclusive prizes.

Limelight’s 365 Days 2025 Planners are now available in select National Book Store branches nationwide and in Limelight Star360’s official e-commerce shops.