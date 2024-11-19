Marcos talks to Trump, vows continued alliance with US

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with the United States.

On Tuesday, Marcos had a "productive phone call" with President-elect Donald Trump to congratulate him on his electoral victory.

"I expressed to him our continuing desire to strengthen that relationship between our two countries, which is a relationship that is as deep as can possibly be because it has been for a very long time," Marcos said.

"And I also reminded the President-elect that the Filipinos — majority of them — have overwhelmingly supported him. They voted Trump. I’m sure he'll remember them," he added.

Marcos noted that Trump is familiar with his family, particularly his mother, former First Lady Imelda Marcos.

"He's actually my mother's friend. He knows my mother very well. He asks how she is — 'How is Imelda?' I said, she extends her congratulations," he shared.

The President plans to meet his American counterpart as soon as possible, though Trump suggested they may meet after his return to the White House.

The inauguration of the US President, held every four years, is scheduled for 20 January 2025.

Marcos clarified that the two leaders did not discuss immigration issues or the status of Filipinos who entered the US illegally.

"We didn’t talk about that. It was just a congratulatory call," Marcos said. "But, of course, our ambassador is already working on that."

Trump’s immigration agenda includes the deportation of illegal aliens in the US, but Philippine officials have assured that Filipinos will not be affected by the proposed reforms.