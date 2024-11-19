Manila primes up for ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’

The streets of Manila will pound with energy and excitement as the city stages the third ASICS Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Manila presented by AIA this weekend.

As thousands of runners gather at Rizal Park, the atmosphere promises to be electric.

Live drumbeats and dynamic performances will resonate along the route, energizing participants at every step.

Themed water stations will add a dash of fun, combining hydration with entertainment.

The event offers four race categories: 5K, 10K, 21K and 42K. For marathon and half-marathon runners, the races will begin at 10 p.m. on Saturday, offering a unique opportunity to traverse illuminated historical landmarks under the city’s night sky.

The host city is rolling out the red carpet for the international event which gathers over 9,000 participants from 58 countries.

But more than the race itself, the event offers a party atmosphere filled with music and a touch of nostalgia and history.

The streets of Manila will be illuminated during the race which covers iconic spots starting from KM 0, Intramuros, the National Museum, Jones Bridge and Chinatown.

Manila Vice Mayor Yul Servo graced the event’s formal kickoff during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at Robinson’s Place Manila.