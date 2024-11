A man was found dead while seated in the driver’s seat of a gray Toyota Avanza at about 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The vehicle, with plate number CBM 4247, was parked along P. Algue corner Abad Santos Avenue in Tondo, Manila.

Police described the victim, an unidentified man wearing a white T-shirt, as having multiple injuries on various parts of his body.

Investigators are continuing their efforts to identify the victim and determine the cause of death, using CCTV footage from the area.