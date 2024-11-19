Makati row houses

Rows of government housing are dwarfed by the towering skyline of the Makati Business District, as seen from Skyway on 19 November 2024. The Philippines, ranked highest in the World Risk Index for the third consecutive year, recently faced six typhoons in a month, with four striking consecutively, causing significant damage and affecting millions. During the Group of 20 summit in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, 18 November 2024, U.S. President Joe Biden pledged $4 billion to the World Bank’s International Development Association fund to assist the world’s poorest nations. World Bank President Ajay Banga aims for a record-breaking replenishment, surpassing the $93 billion raised in 2021, to address mounting crises such as climate disasters, debt, and conflict in vulnerable nations. Analy Labor











