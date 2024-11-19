Local tourists continue to dominate Boracay tourism

More than 60,000 local tourists took a dip in the pristine waters of the Philippine gem, Boracay Island, the local tourism office reported on Tuesday.

According to the Malay Tourism Office, a total of 76,199 tourists visited Boracay Island from 1 to 15 November, of which 60,935 were local vacationers.

Further, the tourism office noted that 14,644 foreign visitors arrived in Boracay, while 540 were OFWs.

For the first three quarters, the tourism office logged 1,358,947 local tourists visiting the island, falling short of the 1,404,633 domestic arrivals during the same period last year.

Of these, 341,606 were foreign visitors.

The Department of Tourism is aiming to receive 7.7 million tourist arrivals for the year.

Initial data relayed by the DoT showed that as of November 1, foreign tourist arrivals totaled 4,879,022, still short of the target.