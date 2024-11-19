In a market full of lip products, many brands have introduced lip collections tailored to their customers’ needs. Teviant’s Lipspell Collection, first released in 2019, are bullet lipsticks that stood out as phenomenal, embodying women’s empowerment and boosting their confidence.

Building on that success, it took some time for the brand’s founder, Albert Kurniawan, to create a range of lip products that would not only meet but surpass the quality and impact of Lipspell.

After numerous revisions and product tests, incorporating feedback from loyal customers, multiple trials, stability and compatibility testing, several rounds of internal evaluations and drawing on Albert’s 17 years of experience as a professional makeup artist, Teviant has finally crafted the perfect formulation tailored to modern-day needs.

The Lip Affair collection features three categories, each offering eight exquisite and wearable shades. For this collection, Kurniawan and the R&D team achieved something that they had never done before at Teviant.

He initially curated 60 shades per category, putting them to the test with 40 individuals from various age groups and lifestyle backgrounds. After thorough testing and feedback, the team narrowed the selection down to the final eight shades for each category, based on the collective input of all participants.

Three collections

Lip Filter: Available startin 8 November, this soft, blurring lip mousse has a lightweight formula that smoothen the lips with a very comfortable feel.

Lip Vinyl: Since 15 November, this sheer tinted lip oil has been the answer to those seeking hydration and nourishment to their lips anytime, anywhere.

Lip Glass: Finally, by 29 November, get your hands on this lightweight, glass-finish lip lacquer that is non-sticky and could be worn alone or on top of your favorite lip product. This hyper-shine and non-sticky formulation will give extra dimension to your lips — perfect for the holiday season party whirl!

Now, with the launch of Lip Affair, Teviant’s largest lip collection to date (featuring 24 pieces), Kurniawan is determined to give users the freedom to express their individuality. The famed beuty expert believes we are in an era where every voice should be heard, and everyone has the right to express their uniqueness, speak their mind and showcase their capabilities without fear of judgment.

Lip Affair is a collection that celebrates diversity and individuality, allowing users from various backgrounds and lifestyles to find shades that not only enhance their beauty, but also resonate with their personal identity.

As the brand continues to promise quality and versatility, the Lip Affair Collection embraces freedom of individual self-expression to celebrate their own uniqueness and authentic selves while enjoying a luxurious lip experience.

All three variants will be available on all of Teviant’s official online and offline stores.