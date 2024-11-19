Le French Gala 2024: A celebration of elegance and culture

The French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Philippines has announced Le French Gala 2024, a premier event celebrating French-Filipino heritage and community. Set for 21 November, 2024, at 6:00 PM at Shangri-La the Fort, Manila, the gala introduces a rebranded concept poised to become an iconic annual celebration.

Le French Gala 2024 promises an evening of sophistication, featuring live performances, exceptional cuisine, and a curated ambiance that highlights the unique fusion of Filipino and French cultures. Guests will enjoy refined entertainment, networking opportunities, and a celebration of cultural collaboration.

A key highlight is the presentation of Le Trophée Bleu: Sustainability Business Awards, in partnership with HAVAS Ortega, recognizing Philippine companies that have excelled in sustainability and eco-friendly business practices.

The event is supported by official Event Partner Jewelmer; Platinum Sponsor ENGIE; Gold Sponsors Vienovo Philippines, TotalEnergies, Artelia Philippines, Teleperformance Philippines, Pluxee Philippines, and Sodexo Philippines; Business Awards Partner HAVAS Ortega; Marketing Partners ReelReve, Artisano Studio, R Concepts Events, and B-Side Production; and Souvenir Sponsor L'Oréal Philippines.

Tickets are available for P8,500. Visit this site for registration.

For inquiries, contact Chelsea Fuertes at chelsea.fuertes@ccifrance-philippines.org or Ruben Belmonte Jr. at ruben.belmonte@ccifrance-philippines.org.