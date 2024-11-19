KathDen grateful for P600M 'Hello, Love, Again' success

The romantic drama film "Hello, Love, Again" starring Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards continues to break box-office records, earning P566 million in just six days.

"We're blessed that people have given our film a chance," Kathryn said. "We're grateful for the love and support."

"Thank you for appreciating our work," Alden added. "We're happy with the turnout."

A portion of the film's earnings will aid victims of Typhoon Pepito.

"Hello, Love, Again" will be the closing film at the Asian World Film Festival. It made history with a P85 million debut and set a new record for Star Cinema and GMA Pictures' collaboration, earning $2.4 million in the US box-office and ranking eighth.

Directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina, the film is screening in over 1,000 cinemas worldwide, including the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Guam, and Saipan. Additional screenings are scheduled in Singapore, Malaysia, the Middle East, Cambodia, Hong Kong, and Macau this November.