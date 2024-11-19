Lagdameos break ground on first agri-residence in Davao City

Damosa Land, the property developer owned by the Lagdameo clan, has formally unveiled its plans to put up its inaugural agri-residence project in Davao City.

‘Kahi Estates,’ its first agri-residential project in Davao City, was derived from the word “Kahilom,” meaning peace and tranquility, seen to become a community that promotes wellness and fosters a deeper connection with the environment.

During the groundbreaking ceremony last 15 October, Damosa Land President Ricardo “Cary” Lagdameo emphasized that the new project underscores the company’s strong commitment to integrating sustainability into residential properties.

“In Kahi Estates, we envision creating a residence where people can embrace sustainable living and better appreciate agriculture and the environment,” Lagdameo added. “We want this new project to serve as a model not only for our future developments but also for other property developers aiming to adopt sustainable practices.”



Set for completion in October 2027, Kahi Estates will cover five hectares with 48 lots available to the public.

Designed in partnership with Palafox Associates, led by renowned architect and urban planner Ar. Felino “Jun” Palafox, Jr., Kahi Estates takes inspiration from the concept of "Ecopolis,” or a harmonious blend of the environment within a city.

The two companies aim to develop an innovative community that enhances residents’ lifestyles while promoting environmental harmony.



“Kahi Estates is built to exemplify how our environment shapes us. By embracing sustainability, green architecture, and innovation, we aim to provide not just homes but a way of life where residents connect with nature and live more responsibly," said Palafox.

"We’ve created a development that emphasizes generous green spaces, urban farming, and homes designed to maximize natural light and ventilation, setting a benchmark for future master-planned communities," he added.

Moreover, the development will feature amenities such as a clubhouse and a linear park, offering spaces where residents can enjoy quality time together.

Kahi Estates is also set to incorporate sustainable design elements, including eco-friendly homes, urban gardens supporting farm-to-table living, and rainwater harvesting systems that use butterfly roofs to efficiently collect water for gardening purposes.

The agri-residence project also prioritizes smart living by reducing energy consumption and incorporating green infrastructure.

Its design includes the retention of fruit-bearing trees, enhancement of open spaces, tree-lined and shaded streetscapes, ecological restoration, and access to community farms and vegetable gardens.