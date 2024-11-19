Holiday feelings all the way

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Newport World Resorts!

This year, the entire property has transformed into a dazzling Christmas Reindeer Village, with halls decked in majestic blues and golds. Golden reindeer statues soar above, and at the heart of it all stands a giant Christmas tree, adorned with royal blue and gold baubles, twinkling lights and a festive sparkle that captures the magic of the holidays.

The tree lighting ceremony on 7 November, kicked off The World of Christmas celebrations, signaling the start of a season packed with festive joy, from concerts and parties to gourmet feasts and staycations.

Festive vibes and lit concerts

The World of Christmas at Newport World Resorts is bringing all the holiday feels with celebrations you won’t wanna miss. Kicking off with The Grand Wine Experience on 15 November and wrapping up the year with The Grand Countdown to 2025 — featuring OPM faves like BINI, Bamboo, Jed Madela and Angeline Quinto — the season’s all about epic moments and good vibes.

Get ready to feel all the nostalgia on 7 December as Jose Mari Chan, JONA and Morissette hit the stage at the Newport Performing Arts Theater. It’s gonna be a night of classic Christmas hits you’ll be humming all season.

Global Holiday Eats

Get your taste buds ready because Newport World Resorts’ restaurants are serving up holiday cheer from around the globe. Casa Buenas is dishing out a special Christmas Eve Set, packed with Filipino-Spanish faves like inihaw, lechon and, of course, fruitcake.

If you’re staying in, the Holiday Takeaways menu has you covered with all the Christmas essentials — turkey roulade, charcuterie platters and more. Oh, and don’t miss the adorable gingerbread house at the Garden Wing Cafe — it’s the perfect Insta spot with all the sweet treats to match.

Celebrate with a grateful heart at Marriott Manila

Loved ones share merry moments at Marriott Manila’s Marriott Cafe with its indulgent buffet offerings for Christmas, New Year, and all other holiday feasts in between. Those who show gratitude by spreading love may choose from the hotel’s splendid selection of cookies, wine, special jam and more that come in a wonderful Christmas Gift Basket.

The Spirit of ‘Okurimono’ at Hotel Okura Manila

Hotel Okura Manila takes inspiration from “okurimono” this holiday season, which in Japanese culture is the art of gift-giving. Delight in Japan’s seasonal flavors, exquisite afternoon tea experience, and holiday confectionaries in the elegant atmosphere of the breathtaking restaurant, Yawaragi. The hotel’s Japanese fine dining restaurant Yamazato treats guests to traditional multi-course Kaiseki and Omakase’s for a warm Christmas and New Year celebration.

Spread Christmas wonder and holiday cheer at Hilton Manila

Enjoy festive feasts at Hilton Manila and be merry over reunions in true Filipino style. The hotel’s Kusina Sea Kitchen invites guests to gather for “Kapistahan ng Pasko” Christmas feast that highlights the vibrant flavors of Bacolod’s famous Masskara Festival. At Hua Yuan Brasserie Chinoise, families can indulge in the elegance of Shanghainese cuisine. Hilton Manila prepares its farm-to-table hampers containing classic Christmas treats and appetizing Filipino delights produced by local farmers.

Gather at Sheraton Manila Hotel this holiday season

The world’s gathering place, Sheraton Manila Hotel, elevates family celebrations with a bountiful buffet and free-flowing wine and beer at S Kitchen. At Oori, good tidings come in the form of a special holiday takeaway set of authentic Korean flavors for guests to bring home. Whether looking for a special gift or simply wanting to enjoy a taste of the holidays, the hotel’s Pinas Muna Hub prepared a delightful array of seasonal treats and locally-made gifts.

Step into Newport Mall where the center of the enchanting Christmas Reindeer Village lies. The one-stop holiday destination is decked in bright decors, dancing lights and immersive attractions.