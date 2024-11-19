Gonzaga clinches ‘double’ in Dipolog

Ayl Gonzaga redeemed herself in Zamboanga del Norte, achieving a remarkable two-title triumph in the Dipolog City National Juniors Tennis Championships at the RGS and Mibang courts over the weekend.

The 14-year-old rising tennis star from Olongapo swept her age group for the second consecutive week, overpowering Alexa Manahan of Manukan, Zamboanga del Norte, 6-0, 6-3, in the girls’ 14U finals.

Gonzaga followed it up with a gritty win over Marlyn Mesiona of Sindangan, Zamboanga dl Norte, 6-4, 7-6(4), to claim the 16U title, making her the lone double-title winner in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

Gonzaga aimed for a rare three-title feat but fell short in the premier 18U finals against Dapitan City’s Eloisa Laputan, 6-2, 6-2.

Despite the setback, she still collected three medals and earned her second consecutive Most Valuable Player (MVP) trophy. She later teamed up with Francine Wong to clinch the girls’ 14U doubles title, defeating Vienna Cagas and Alyssa Salvalion.

On the boys’ side, Pete Bandala dominated the 16U division, routing Kevin Gallenero, 6-1, 6-2, for his second straight title. However, he fell short in the 18U category, bowing to doubles partner Edel Acbayan from Dapitan City in the semis, 6-3, 6-4.

Acbayan then crushed Ivan Romero from Zamboanga del Norte, 6-1, 6-0, in the finals to claim the crown.

Bandala and Acbayan later joined forces to win the 18U doubles title, edging Johnny Caedo and Jan Docor. Bandala also received the MVP trophy in the boys’ division in the tournament sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop led by its president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Other standout performers included Oroquieta City’s Liam Dalaygon, who topped the 10U unisex category against Francis Dadan, 4-2, 0-4, 4-1; Prince Centino, also from Oroquieta, who secured the boys’ 12U title, rallying past Yvan Madrona, 6-7(6), 6-2, 6-2; Quezon City’s Marcus Go, who took the boys’ 14U crown, defeating Max Ada, 6-2, 6-2; and Cagayan de Oro’s Francine Wong, who triumphed in the girls’ 12U division against Alexa Manahan, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

In doubles, Arrianne Ballares and Francis Dadan won the 10U unisex plum against Cristy Limbaroc and Joakim Maata; Centino and Reid Revil snared the boys’ 14U trophy against Cagas and Madrona; and Laputan and Mesiona captured the girls’ 18U crown against Jasmin Eguia and Alanierose Saldia.