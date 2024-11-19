Gilas giants to terrorize paint

Who can stop a Gilas Pilipinas side that has a pair of formidable goliaths in June Mar Fajardo and Kai Sotto?

Visiting teams New Zealand and Hong Kong are sure to be in big trouble against the host squad parading a full arsenal including a solid frontcourt.

Gilas head coach Tim Cone breathed a sigh of relief when Sotto finally got the green light to play in the second window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifier after completing his concussion protocols.

He now looks forward to seeing 7-foot-3 Sotto and 6-foot-10 Fajardo do magic — and a lot of damage — against the Kiwis on Thursday and Hong Kong on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“Kai and June Mar are developing a chemistry as they play together,” Cone said.

The duo turned heads when they led Gilas to a shocking and dominating 89-80 win over European powerhouse Latvia to open its campaign in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament last 4 July at its homecourt in Riga.

Cone using his signature triangle offense, utilized the size and power of both big men to overwhelm the stunned Latvians.

He hopes to use the same formula to bring down a tall and very physical New Zealand, which Gilas has yet to beat in a FIBA tournament after dropping its first four meetings since 2016.

“That’s really unusual to get two five-man and allow them to play together. And that’s a credit to Kai’s versatility and his character in terms of ‘I’m comfortable with the five but I will go play the four and be uncomfortable so that June Mar can stay at the five,’” Cone said.

‘Kai’s presence makes it a lot easier.’

“It’s a really good rotation that we have the two of them who can play together. And then when June Mar rests, Kai can switch to the five and when June Mar comes back Kai can swing to the four.”

Sotto had to undergo concussion protocols following a scary collision during his Japan B.League club Koshigaya Alpha’s 80-72 win over Yokohama weeks back.

The 22-year-old Sotto is making his Gilas return after a short OQT stint following a rib injury he sustained in the team’s match against Georgia.

“That was what was missing when we played Brazil in the semifinal of the OQT when Kai got injured. We didn’t have that ability to do that. It really wore out June Mar by that time it’s was already the third or fourth game that we had. So, it was a tough road for him,” Cone said.

“Kai’s presence makes it a lot easier.”

Fajardo, on the other hand, is making his Asia Cup qualifier debut after missing the first window due to an injury.

“He was a dominant player in the OQT. We’re expecting him to be a dominant player come this window. He’s our mainstay. He’s one of our main go-to guys,” Cone said the San Miguel Beer star, who won his 11th Philippine Basketball Association Best Player of the Conference award during the Governors’ Cup.

“You see how he affects the game with San Miguel. Making the difference when he plays and when he doesn’t play. It’s the same with Gilas. He affects the game when he doesn’t play. He’s gonna give us our inside presence,” Cone added.