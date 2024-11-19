Gesmundo cites Cabotaje-Tang’s Sandigan service

Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo paid tribute to Sandiganbayan Presiding Justice Amparo M. Cabotaje-Tang during her retirement ceremony in a Special Sandiganbayan En Banc Session at the Manila Hotel recently.

Gesmundo called Cabotaje-Tang “a shining example of what it means to serve with integrity, perseverance and an unwavering commitment to excellence.” He praised her leadership, saying, “As PJ, she guided the Sandiganbayan with grace and wisdom — firm yet compassionate, committed to service and excellence.”

He also highlighted Cabotaje-Tang’s approach to decision-making, stating that she had always insisted that in all cases, the Sandiganbayan “must render well-reasoned rulings based on the facts, the evidence, and the applicable laws and jurisprudential precedents — if not the overriding equities of substantial justice…without fear or favor.”

Gesmundo said the retired justice did this “without delaying judgment nor rushing to judgment, without being cowed by the clamor of the crowd or by pressure from the powers that be, and without being swayed by the popularity or notoriety of the personalities or issues involved.” Gesmundo, who has known Cabotaje-Tang for four decades, recalled their time together at the Office of the Solicitor General.