Fruitas breaks into roast chicken segment

Fruitas Holdings, Inc., a listed multi-format food and beverage operator, has officially entered the roasted chicken segment after its wholly-owned subsidiary, Negril Trading Inc. acquired a majority stake in Bigboks Enterprises Inc., the vehicle for acquiring assets of Mang Bok’s business.

Negril Trading Inc. became a 60 percent shareholder of Bigboks Enterprises.

The transaction includes all assets of Mang Bok’s, such as inventories, equipment, leasehold improvements, intellectual property rights, recipes, franchise rights, and contractual agreements with suppliers and lessors.



“Our family continues to grow larger and more fruitful. Bringing Mang Bok’s into the diverse portfolio of House of Fruitas is an exciting opportunity for us. This acquisition perfectly aligns with our commitment to excellence and our customer-centric approach.



We are dedicated to providing delicious and accessible food options that truly resonate with the heart of Filipino culture,” said Lester C. Yu, Fruitas Holdings President and CEO.



Mang Bok’s, established in September 2002, is a brand known for its signature roasted chicken and pork belly.



Offering value-for-money, high-quality food, the brand has earned a loyal following with its flavorful and satisfying dishes cooked fresh daily.



The group plans to leverage its extensive retail network and operational expertise to elevate Mang Bok’s while maintaining the quality and taste that Filipino consumers patronize.