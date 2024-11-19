Filinvest Innovation Park hosts Phl's first LFP battery factory

Advancing Clean Energy and Sustainable Industry

The StB GIGA Factory represents a major step forward in supporting a sustainable energy future. Backed by Australia-based StB Capital Partners, the factory is set to produce up to 2 gigawatt-hours of LFP batteries annually, which is expected to power approximately 18,000 EVs or over 500,000 home battery systems each year.

By 2030, when the facility is expected to reach full capacity, it is projected to generate an estimated P5 billion in annual revenue and create 2,500 high-quality jobs across engineering, operations, logistics, and technology—further boosting the economic growth of Central Luzon and the national clean energy agenda.

As the first LFP battery plant in the Philippines, the factory is expected to play a pivotal role in supporting the nation’s clean energy objectives and position the country as an emerging player in Southeast Asia’s renewable energy market.