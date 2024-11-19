Fashion Matters (1)

It was a unique, immersive and visionary evening celebrating art and design honoring history, culture and heritage with style. Last 14 November, DAILY TRIBUNE together with Salcedo Auctions presented a special curation of some of Philippine fashions — best of the best.

More than two dozen designers and brands altogether showcased their distinct, authentic and unique fashion. Each presented a masterpiece that was either locally designed, used Philippine textile whether handwoven or machine, or showcased traditional or nontraditional craft in detail and design — basically contemporary Filipino.

Each creation is a design narrative reflecting their aesthetics and, at the same time, a strong point of view on Filipino wear. Our roster and esteemed lineup of designers covered North to South of the archipelago — we had five from the Visayas and three from Mindanao. Each weave and stitch has a story that takes part in this visionary and collective tapestry that creates a statement as one.