ERC clears P38B for NGCP projects

The transmission projects by the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) worth more than P38 billion are approved to start construction to improve power reliability and stability for consumers in Luzon and the Visayas.

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) said on Tuesday that it has approved the projects to strengthen the transmission grid and accommodate new energy capacities, particularly from renewable energy sources and liquefied natural gas.

The Bolo-Balaoan 500 kV Transmission Line Project, with a budget of P17.09 billion, will serve as a backbone for northwestern Luzon. It is designed to stabilize the regional grid while enabling the integration of offshore wind and other renewable projects. The NGCP is tasked with completing this project by November 2026.



In Northern Luzon, the P16.8-billion Northern Luzon 230 kV Loop Project will upgrade transmission capacity in provinces such as Cagayan, Kalinga, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte. Slated for completion by March 2028, the project is expected to unlock generation potential in the region.

For the Visayas, the P4.2-billion Nabas-Caticlan-Boracay Transmission Project will address overloading issues in substations and transmission lines, enhancing the reliability of electricity supply to the Panay Islands. This project is set for completion by as early as May next year.

“The approval of these projects underscores our commitment to ensuring the reliability, security, and affordability of our country's electricity supply,” ERC Chairperson Monalisa Dimalanta said.

She emphasized the importance of timely implementation to support the growing energy demands of communities, businesses, and industries.