Enterprising women amplified

Rosenda Casaje is the visionary brand owner and chief executive officer of Gorgeous Glow Philippines, a thriving brand that offers beauty and wellness products.

TikTok Shop and SM Supermalls recently launched “She Leads: Fun Beyond Shopping,” a first-of-its-kind TikTok Shop mall pop-up in the Philippines last week at the SM Mall of Asia Main Atrium. The three-day pop-up aims to recognize and empower female-owned and led businesses nationwide, spotlighting those who have succeeded offline and on TikTok Shop.

“Our partnership with TikTok Shop represents an innovative step forward in the retail industry. By combining the dynamic world of social commerces with the experiential retail of SM Supermalls, we’re creating a unique and engaging shopping experience for our customers. This collaboration is a reflection of our commitment to providing our customers with the best and most affordable deals, the convenience of online shopping, and the electrifying atmosphere of an SM mall,” Joaquin San Agustin, executive vice president for Marketing of SM Supermalls, said.

The pop-up saw the female CEO creators in panel discussions, sharing insights on successfully launching businesses on the platform. There were also seller booths so attendees could explore products from women-led businesses; live streaming sessions where participants witnessed how brands set up their online live selling productions; interactive activities such as mini-games and special raffle sessions, and exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities with top female creators.

“Our partnership with SM Supermalls for ‘She Leads: Fun Beyond Shopping’ is a celebration of these stories and a commitment to empowering women in business, whether they’re owners of physical retail stores or present in the digital space. We’re excited to inspire a new generation of female leaders to turn their passions into successful ventures,” Niks Fojas, Partner Solutions lead, TikTok Shop Philippines, said.