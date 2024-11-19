Enchanted Kingdom marks 29 years with the 'Timeless Magic of Christmas'

Celebrate the holidays at Enchanted Kingdom (EK), the Philippines’ first and only world-class theme park, as it marks its 29th anniversary with a grand spectacle of music, lights, and festive attractions.

'Timeless Magic of Christmas' begins

On Saturday, 23 November, EK kicks off the season with its Timeless Magic of Christmas event. Join Eldar the Wizard and friends for the vibrant Eldar’s Moonlight Parade across the Park’s themed zones. Highlights include the lighting of the Enchanted Christmas Tree adorned with sparkling EK Storybook Characters, a 22-foot Grand Parol by renowned Pampanga lantern maker Eric Bondoc Quiwa, and the Eldar’s Brooklyn Symphony of dazzling lights and festive music.

Guests will enjoy world-class performances, including the internationally acclaimed De La Salle Santiago Zobel (DLSZ) Rondalla, the dynamic dance crew G-Force, and EK’s homegrown talents SMS, Victoria’s Way, and the Kingsmen. Cap the night with the Timeless Magic Fireworks Show synchronized to EK’s 29th-anniversary theme song, performed by P-Pop group SMS.

Throughout December, the experience continues with live performances and parades. Enjoy the play A Very Timeless Christmas, featuring beloved characters like Eldar the Wizard and Princess Victoria. Weekend guests can also look forward to enchanting carols at the EK bandstand, the Christmastime Parade, and musical serenades by Victoria’s Way, the Kingsmen, and SMS.

Food and 4D

Satisfy your cravings at the Food Fiesta Bazaar in Eldar’s Village, offering Filipino and Korean street food, fresh fruits, and seasonal treats. Enjoy the Timeless Magic Fireworks Show every Saturday, while the Sky Wizardry Fireworks Show lights up the night on other open days.

Finally, don’t miss EK’s 4D motion simulator Rialto featuring Happy Family: Next Level, perfect for a magical family adventure.

Plan your EK visit!

Starting 3 December, EK opens six days a week, with daily operations from 16 December until the first week of January. For more details, promotions, and updates, follow EK on social media: @enchantedkingdom.ph on Facebook and TikTok, and @ek_philippines on X and Instagram.