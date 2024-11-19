Elecom defers decision on protests

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) election committee (Elecom) chairman Atty. Teodoro Kalaw IV gave the contending parties in the forthcoming POC elections until noon this Saturday to submit their summation after hearing both sides’ arguments during a clarificatory hearing on Tuesday morning at the Century Park Hotel.

Kalaw and committee member, Philippine Sports Commission commissioner Olivia “Bong” Coo, heard at least four petitions for disqualification from the camps of incumbent POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino and challenger Joaquin “Chito” Loyzaga for the elections set on 29 November at the East Ocean Seafood Restaurant.

“With the summation we could determine the merits of their protests,” said Kalaw, who, however, didn’t provide a timeline for the election committee to decide on the arguments.

With Tolentino during the proceedings were members of his “Working Team” in POC board members Alvin Aguilar (wrestling), Alexander “Ali” Sulit (judo) and Leah Jalandoni Gonzales (fencing), as well as POC secretary general Atty. Wharton Chan and head of legal Atty. Billy Sumagui.

Loyzaga was with Robert Bachmann (squash), Freddie Jalasco (wushu) and Rommel Miranda (kurash), as well as gymnastics deputy secretary general Rowena Bautista Eusuya.

Atty. Lean Carlo Macoto of the Aranas Cruz Araneta Parker and Faustino Law firm presented some of the Loyzaga ticket’s arguments but he, along with Loyzaga and Bachmann, left the proceedings before it was adjourned by Kalaw, leaving Jalasco and Eusuya to represent the group.

Vovinam’s Jose Ponciano Malonzo also attended the hearing to withdraw his protest against Bachmann’s qualification for the post of second vice president.

Tolentino didn’t comment on the proceeding but stressed that the “POC election procedures must be followed.”