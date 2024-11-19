DPWH: 21 roads remain closed in Northern Luzon

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Tuesday reported that 21 roads in Northern Luzon remain impassable to all types of vehicles due to the combined effects of Tropical Cyclones “Nika,” “Ofel,” and “Pepito.”

The DPWH-Bureau of Maintenance (BOM) identified the affected roads as:

1. Apayao (Calanasan)-Ilocos Norte Road, Tanglagan, Calanasan, Apayao due to flooding

2. Cong Andres Acop Cosalan Road, Sitio Sayokong, in Barangay Adaoay and Sitio Bongis in Barangay Gusaran, Kabayan, Benguet due to soil collapse

3. Kennon Road, Sito Camp 2 Barangay Twin Peaks, Tuba, Benguet due to soil collapse

4. Benguet-Nueva Vizcaya Road, Barangay Bokok-Bisal and Sitio Labas, Pito Bokod, Benguet due to soil collapse

5. Banaue-Hungduan-Benguet Boundary Road in Tukucan, Tinoc, Ifugao due to landslide

6. Nueva Vizcaya-Ifugao-Mt Province Road, Hucab, Kiangan, Ifugao due to soil collapse.

7. Jct Talubin-Barlig- Natonin- Paracelis- Calaccad Road, Banao, Natonin, Mountain Province due to soil collapse

8. Pangasinan-Nueva Vizcaya Road, Barangay Malico, San Nicolas, Pangasinan due to soil collapse

9. Cagayan-Apayao Road, Itawes Overflow Bridge 1 and 2, Sta Barbara, Piat, Cagayan due to scoured bridge approach

10. Cabagan Sta. Maria Road, Casibarag and Mozzozzin, Sta. Maria, Isabela due to flooding

11. Cordon-Aurora Bdry Road (Jct Dumabato- Aurora Bdry), Barangay Disimung, Nagtipunan, Quirino due to damaged road slope protection, fallen trees

12. NRJ Villa Sur-San Pedro-Cabua-an-Ysmael-Disimungal Road, Barangay Cabua-an and Ysmael, Maddela, Quirino due to soil slope collapse, and fallen utility posts

13. Jct Abbag-Nagtipunan Nueva Vizcaya Road via Dupax, Barangay Landingan, Nagtipunan, Quirino due to damaged bridge, and slope protection

14. Jct Abbag-Nagtipunan Nueva Vizcaya Road via Dupax, La Conwap, Nagtipiunan, Quirino due to soil collapse and fallen trees

15. Jct Victoria-Maddela Alicia-Kasibu Bdry Road, San Benigno, Alipay, Quirino due to soil collapse and fallen trees

16. Jct Victoria-Maddela Alicia-Kasibu Bdry Road, Balligui, Maddela, Quirino due to soil collapse and fallen trees

17. Jct Abbag-Nagtipunan Nueva Vizcaya Road via Dupax, Old Gumiad, Nagtipunan, Quirino due to flooding

18. A. Castañeda-Ma. Aurora-San Luis Road K0194+000 - K0201+000 in Aurora due to fallen trees, utility posts, and other debris

19. Baler - Casiguran Road, Barangay Abuleg, Aurora due to fallen trees and landslides

20. Baler - Casiguran Road, Barangay Dianed, Dipaculao, Aurora due to debris flow, fallen trees

21. Nueva Ecija- Aurora Road, Barangay Labi and Calaanan, Bongabon, Nueva Ecija due to flooding and debris flow

The DPWH-BOM also reported that partial cost of damage to infrastructure has now reached P750.82 million, with P290.04 million damages to roads, P14.68 million damages to bridges, and P446.11 million damages to flood control structures.