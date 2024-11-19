DOLE surpassed key targets in S1

Key physical goals in the first half of 2024 were more than 100 percent met, according to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Citing the Agency Performance Review Report of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), the Labor department stated it achieved a 100-percent accomplishment rate on its major performance indicators.

Based on the report covering January to June 2024, DOLE’s major performance indicators — such as the employment facilitation program, worker protection and welfare program, professional regulation program, and technical education and skills development programs — were “more than 100% accomplished for the first semester of the year.”

In terms of total financial performance, the review showed that DOLE obligated P38.006 billion, or 69.29 percent of its obligation program for the first semester, and 37.81 percent of the P69.644 billion total allotment for 2024.

The DBM also noted that the DOLE Office of the Secretary achieved and surpassed its key physical targets for the first half of 2024.

“In particular, the agency has improved its performance by increasing the number of establishments assessed under its Labor Laws Compliance System with an accomplishment rate increase of 472% as compared to the same period last year,” the budget agency said.

Kabuhayan, TUPAD

The DBM further stated that DOLE’s flagship Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment program — which holds a significant share of P35.162 billion in the total agency budget for the year — obligated P10.877 billion and disbursed P8.357 billion in the first half of 2024.

This translates to 30.93 percent and 76.83 percent obligation and disbursement rates, respectively.

According to DBM, the program assisted 1.067 million disadvantaged workers under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) Program, while 53,822 beneficiaries received livelihood packages under the DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program.

Meanwhile, the report highlighted that 31,338 youth beneficiaries were assisted through DOLE’s Government Internship Program during the first half of 2024.

Attached Agencies

The DBM commended the National Conciliation and Mediation Board, an attached agency of DOLE, for increasing its disposition rate for Actual Strike/Lockout and Voluntary Arbitration cases.

It also praised the National Labor Relations Commission for consistently meeting and surpassing its performance indicators in 2023 and 2024 while maintaining high financial performance.

The National Wages and Productivity Commission registered strong financial performance, achieving nine out of 10 performance targets for the review period, while the Professional Regulation Commission consistently met and exceeded its physical targets for the first semesters of 2023 and 2024.

Among DOLE regional offices, DOLE Central Visayas posted the highest obligation rate at 94.48 percent and a disbursement rate of 99.76 percent, while DOLE-Soccsksargen recorded the highest income performance with a 394.84 percent accomplishment rate.

The DBM’s annual and semi-annual monitoring and review of agency performances, particularly on fund utilization versus plans and targets, is in compliance with the budget policy and approach provisions of the Administrative Code of 1987.