DOH to vaccinate over 107K NCR kids

The Department of Health (DOH) said Tuesday it is eyeing to vaccinate over 107,000 children in the National Capital Region (NCR) against preventable diseases.

The DOH-Metro Manila Center for Health Development (MMCHD) launched the “Bakuna BayaniJuan: Big Catch-up Immunization” campaign, aimed at increasing the fully immunized child coverage to 95 percent and to reduce the number of the zero-dose children in the NCR.

This initiative is aligned with the department’s 8-Point Action Agenda, which aims to build a healthier, safer, and more resilient population.

The Bakuna BayaniJuan campaign primarily targets children aged zero to 23 months in NCR who have missed doses of vital vaccines such as BCG, Hepatitis B, bivalent Oral Polio Vaccine, Pentavalent, Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine, Inactivated Poliovirus Vaccine, and Measles, Mumps, and Rubella.

Additionally, pregnant women will be vaccinated for Tetanus-Diphtheria (TD), and adults 60 years and older will receive necessary immunizations.

The campaign will run until 16 December with the goal of vaccinating approximately 107,995 children against Vaccine-Preventable Diseases (VPDs).

Vaccination efforts will take place through multiple avenues, including house-to-house visits, fixed posts at health centers, and temporary vaccination stations set up by local government units.

According to DOH, approaches are designed to ensure maximum access and convenience for communities across NCR.

Regional Director Rio L. Magpantay urged the NCR residents to support the initiative and encouraged the parents to bring their children to the vaccination sites and get immunized in order to increase coverage and attain herd immunity against VPDs.

“With the Bakuna BayaniJuan campaign, we are committed to catching up and ensuring that every eligible child in Metro Manila receives their complete vaccinations. We understand that parents may have concerns, especially in this era of misinformation,” Magpantay said.

“That’s why part of this campaign is to ensure that they receive accurate, science-based information about the safety and efficacy of vaccines. We all have a role to play in protecting our children’s future. By ensuring that they are fully vaccinated, we are investing in a healthier Metro Manila,” he added.

As of 17 November, thr region has vaccinated 36,424 measles-rubella (MR) vaccine and 37,463 received TD vaccine for Grade 1 students.

For Grade 7 students, 24,017 got the MR vaccine and 24,003 received the TD vaccine.

On the other hand, 18,635 Grade 4 female students received their human papillomavirus vaccine.

Magpantay said the Bakuna BayaniJuan campaign marks a critical effort to strengthen immunization coverage, protect vulnerable populations, and ultimately prevent the spread of infectious diseases in the NCR.