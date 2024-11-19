DivinaLaw shines at Asian Legal Business-Philippine Law Awards

DivinaLaw has been recognized as the top law firm for areas concerning dispute resolution and technology, and media and telecommunications at the 9th Annual Asian Legal Business-Philippine Law Awards.

The Asian Legal Business (ALB) is a publication by global news and research firm Thomson Reuters.

DivinaLaw's partners received the awards at Shangri-la Hotel in Makati City on 14 November.

Senior Partner Atty. Enrique V. dela Cruz Jr. accepted the award for Dispute Resolution Law Firm of the Year, while Senior Partner Atty. Cybill B. Uytiepo received the award for the Technology, Media, and Telecommunications (TMT) Law Firm of the Year.

Growth in services

Established in 2006 by Atty. Nilo T. Divina, DivinaLaw has grown its services with initially, five lawyers to over 100 currently.

ALB also included Atty. Dela Cruz as a finalist for Dispute Resolution Lawyer of the Year and Data Privacy and Protection Lawyer of the Year.

These awards followed several recognitions that DivinaLaw's professionals earned in recent years.

In 2021, ALB also named Atty. Divina as Managing Partner of the Year.

DivinaLaw had also successfully dominated other firms in several practice areas, namely Banking and Financial Services, Fintech, Arbitration, Data Privacy and Protection, Immigration and Labor and Employment.