Chinese national found lifeless in car after stabbing

A Chinese national found dead inside his car was reportedly stabbed by a fellow Chinese national after a heated argument early Tuesday morning in Tondo, Manila, according to police.

The Manila Police District-Homicide Section identified the victim as Zhaoping Zhang, 46, a resident of EPZA, Rosario, Cavite. Zhang sustained multiple stab wounds in various parts of his body, which led to his death.

The suspect, identified as Liu Chow Qin, also a Chinese national, fled the scene carrying the knife used in the attack.

The incident occurred around 6:45 AM on Narra Street, Tondo. According to a witness, Bojie Alarcon, a security guard, the two men were seen engaged in a heated argument in Chinese before the altercation escalated.

The suspect later returned carrying a long knife. The witness recounted seeing Liu approach Zhang, who was seated in the driver's seat of a Toyota Avanza with plate number CBM 4247, and stab him multiple times.

Despite his injuries, Zhang managed to drive the vehicle until it reached Algue Street, where he lost consciousness and the car came to a stop.

Traffic enforcer Victor Corrales of the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB) discovered the vehicle. Inside, he found Zhang slumped in the driver's seat, lifeless and covered in blood.

Police are continuing their investigation and have launched a manhunt operation to locate the suspect.